Volunteer coach banned from Williamson schools after investigation

A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.

Director of Schools Mike Looney said it took hundreds of hours of investigative work to get to the bottom of what parents at Brentwood High had been complaining about for years: former volunteer varsity boy and girls coach Guy Avery was charging parents $300-500 per child a month for private coaching during the season.

According to the investigation, if they didn't pay up, their child wouldn't be on the varsity team.

"When I read in an email, 'If you don't have the money to pay me, give me your car,' I'd say you're forcing people to pay you," said Looney in a press conference Tuesday.

"There was smoke, and we couldn't find the fire. We finally found the fire and took action," Looney added.

The investigation also revealed that Avery used school grounds to run camps and coach kids from other schools "for personal gain,” and that he was listed as a volunteer coach, while acting as a private coach at the same time. Both are violations of TSSAA rules and school policy.

Looney sent out a detailed letter to parents explaining how other employees who knew about this behavior were disciplined.

Avery has denied the results of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.