Nashville mayor discusses son’s addiction on CNN

The mayor of Nashville is reaching out to a national audience talking about her son's drug related death 10 days ago.

Mayor Megan Barry appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper Tuesday afternoon to talk about the opioid crisis. She believes Xanax had a large part in her son’s death.

Max Barry was in rehab because of it last summer.

Mayor Barry went on to say the state needs more resources to help fight this ongoing problem affecting people in Tennessee and across the country.

While she still doesn't know exactly what killed her son, she talked about his addiction to Xanax and how they tried to combat it.

While Xanax is not an opiate. Mayor Barry was asked not only what more needs to be done to fight the opioid crisis but how the average American and local politicians can help.

"First of all our first responders need to have access to lifesaving Narcan, and making sure that’s available. But the treatment beds are critical. My son was able to go to rehab because he was able to afford a treatment bed. We have to recognize this is an epidemic and what resources are out there,” Mayor Barry said.

The autopsy of Max Barry is complete. It won't be known for some time what drug or drugs were in his system that led to his overdose.

