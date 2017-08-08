3 sent to hospital in officer-involved crash in Madison - WSMV Channel 4

3 sent to hospital in officer-involved crash in Madison

MADISON, TN

Three people have been sent to the hospital after a driver collided with a police cruiser in Madison Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a Metro Nashville Police officer was in a vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle near the 800 block of W Old Hickory Boulevard.

Officials say the driver may have been intoxicated at the time.

The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver and his passenger were transported to Skyline Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. We will have more as it becomes available.

