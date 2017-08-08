Providence Trail reopens in Mt. Juliet following crash - WSMV Channel 4

Providence Trail reopens in Mt. Juliet following crash

MOUNT JULIET, TN

Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet is back open after a crash involving an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Police said the boy was struck by an SUV and suffered very minor injuries.

A portion of the roadway was closed while investigators were on the scene.

