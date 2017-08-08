Metro Schools to close day of eclipse, reversing decision again

Newly released documents from the Tennessee Agriculture Department illuminate obstacles faced by emergency workers fighting the East Tennessee wildfires during the fall of 2016.More >>
The Metro School Board has voted to reverse its decision and close the day of the total solar eclipse, Aug. 21.More >>
A total solar eclipse hasn’t happened in Nashville since 1478, so it makes sense to ask questions and wonder if you should fly on Aug. 21.More >>
Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.More >>
More than half of all women who are killed die at the hands of their romantic partner, according to a study recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Legendary country artist Glen Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.More >>
Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
Tennessee Titans minority owner Susie Adams Smith is selling her portion of the team.More >>
We're less than two weeks away from the Great American Eclipse. There are a lot of questions and concerns people have about properly viewing this once in a lifetime event.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
“What do you see?” That’s the question begging for an answer and the internet is more than willing to oblige. In a tweet sent by dip$, a picture of snakes curled up look strangely like donuts.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
