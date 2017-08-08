Metro Schools to close day of eclipse, reversing decision again

The Metro School Board has voted to reverse its decision and close the day of the total solar eclipse, Aug. 21.

Metro Schools initially said they would be closed, but reversed that decision last month. The school board voted Tuesday to close once again.

In a statement, the school board said there are many challenges related to transportation, staffing and attendance that could impact student safety.

The board said students and 10-month employees will not report on Aug. 21.

Full statement from the Metro Schools Board of Education:

Our main priority is and always will be student safety. While we have been planning for students to attend school on Aug. 21 to participate in eclipse-based lesson plans, it has become apparent that there are many challenges related to transportation, staffing and attendance – all of which could impact student safety. As such, the Board of Education voted tonight, Aug. 8, that students and 10-month employees will not report to school on Monday, Aug. 21. Revised calendar details for teachers and students will be released by the district in the coming weeks. Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue to provide eclipse viewing glasses, safe viewing instructions, and supplemental educational resources for our 88,000 students in the days leading up to the eclipse.

