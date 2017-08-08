Smyrna continues work on new subdivision, neighbors express traffic concerns

Some neighbors claim a stretch of road that's already a hazard and inconvenience is about to get worse. Construction has started on a new subdivision of land annexed by Smyrna.

Officials said they've got the project under control. Some who live nearby are sharing concerns.

"My kids have grown up in this house," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. "It would be hard to find something else that offers what we have here."

The neighbor said he's lived in a home along Smyrna's One Mile Lane for 18 years. He said something just feet away is about to make him start searching.

"My wife is looking to move because of this," he said.

On land annexed by the city of Smyrna, The Meadows is set to be a new subdivision of 216 single-family homes. The roads surrounding the property belong to Rutherford County.

Some neighbors said there's already issues on One Mile Lane with speeding and back-ups during school traffic and rush hour. They said cars use the stretch as their connection to Interstate 24.

"It's a small, two-lane road without the shoulder," said the neighbor. "If something happens, you go off the road, and you're going straight into a ditch. I'm not sure how you could look at this and look at this stretch of road and think about adding 200, 300, 400 more drivers and not think it's an issue."

Rutherford County engineer Mike Hughes told News 4 he's aware of the neighbors' concerns. He said they're looking to address traffic worries by adding turn lanes going into the new subdivision and the existing residential area across the street. Hughes said they're also adding turn lanes at the cross of One Mile Lane and Baker Lane and will be sending an analysis to TDOT to request a traffic light at One Mile Lane and Almaville Road. A rep for TDOT said they have not yet been contacted about the work. Hughes said other projects will happen as needed as The Meadows progresses.

"We're already having these issues now without any homes being built," said the neighbor. "I'm having to just live with it."

