Is it safe to fly on eclipse day?

A total solar eclipse hasn’t happened in Nashville since 1478, so it makes sense to ask questions and wonder if you should fly on Aug. 21.

The idea that everything will get darker and colder for a few minutes has some people on edge and wondering about regular activities, including air travel.

Airports and airlines say they’re getting daily calls asking about the eclipse.

Airport officials said there’s no reason to cancel a flight on the day of the eclipse.

“The actual time window when we’re dark here is less than two minutes. Folks are prepared for it,” said Tom Jurkovich with the Nashville International Airport. “It may be necessary to turn on additional lights on the runway, that’s a possibility.

“As interesting as an eclipse is for all of us from an operational standpoint at an airport, it’s just another day,” Jurkovich added.

Another reason also came up for not wanting to fly.

“I wouldn’t either, because I want to see the eclipse,” Jurkovich said.

But a flight might provide the best view of all. Flying above the clouds means the eclipse will be a guaranteed sight rain or shine.

Southwest Airlines has scheduled five extra flights on Aug. 21 that follow the path of the eclipse across the country.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.