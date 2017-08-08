Tributes pour in on social media for Glen Campbell - WSMV Channel 4

Tributes pour in on social media for Glen Campbell

Posted: Updated:
Glen Campbell died Tuesday at age 81. (WSMV) Glen Campbell died Tuesday at age 81. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.

Campbell died Tuesday at age 81, according to his official website.

The Country Music Hall of Fame issued the following statement about Campbell's death:

Had Glen Campbell “only” played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and “only” sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.

Scroll down to read the social media tributes:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.