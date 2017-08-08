Tributes pour in on social media for Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.

Some of the biggest names in country music took to social media following news of the death of country music icon Glen Campbell.

Campbell died Tuesday at age 81, according to his official website.

The Country Music Hall of Fame issued the following statement about Campbell's death:

Had Glen Campbell “only” played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America’s most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and “only” sung, his voice would rank with American music’s most riveting, expressive, and enduring. He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight.

Scroll down to read the social media tributes:

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Rest In Peace Glen... no words right now — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

Wow... just heard Glen Campbell passed... sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace Glen Campbell. You touched all of our lives with your music and you will be greatly missed. — Montgomery Gentry (@mgunderground) August 8, 2017

The great @GlenCampbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.. #RIP — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace, Rhinestone Cowboy. You are a true country music legend, and you will be missed. ?? @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/Hmrrd7Hvtc — CMT (@CMT) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell, iconic country singer-guitarist, has died at age 81 https://t.co/boKbRj50GD pic.twitter.com/bGAvo2vdwP — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 8, 2017

Remembering Glen Campbell: the Rhinestone Cowboy's 20 essential songs https://t.co/IuhPk0IdtG pic.twitter.com/lsa570Jp0R — RS Country (@RScountry) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius - You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

Sadden by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer & a great man - thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

Grew up loving #GlenCampbell and so sad to see him go. The greatest all around talent ever in country music. #RIP https://t.co/GG7dM8mMQk — John Rich (@johnrich) August 8, 2017

