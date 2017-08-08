Suspect indicted in fatal stabbing of Nashville nurse

Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random. A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.More >>
Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random. A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.More >>
It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.More >>
It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.More >>
While police have a suspect in custody, a lot of questions remain surrounding the death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson.More >>
While police have a suspect in custody, a lot of questions remain surrounding the death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson.More >>
At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Tiffany Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.More >>
At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Tiffany Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.More >>
Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.More >>
Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.More >>
Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to Tiffany Ferguson's death.More >>
Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to Tiffany Ferguson's death.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
An attorney for the City of Murfreesboro was arrested on Friday on domestic assault charges, according to police reports.More >>
An attorney for the City of Murfreesboro was arrested on Friday on domestic assault charges, according to police reports.More >>
Christopher McLawhorn is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.More >>
Christopher McLawhorn is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.More >>
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.More >>
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.More >>
Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.More >>
Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars are looking to rebound after their first loss in the Southeast Regionals.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars are looking to rebound after their first loss in the Southeast Regionals.More >>
An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.More >>
An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.More >>
School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train. The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.More >>
School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train. The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.More >>
Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
Disney World recently unveiled a sculpture honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack at their Grand Floridian hotel last year.More >>
Disney World recently unveiled a sculpture honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack at their Grand Floridian hotel last year.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>