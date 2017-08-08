Murfreesboro deputy attorney arrested for domestic assault

David Ives, 72, was arrested by Murfreesboro Police on domestic assault charges on Aug. 4, 2017. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

An attorney for the City of Murfreesboro was arrested on Friday on domestic assault charges, according to police reports.

David Ives, 72, a Deputy City Attorney for the city, was arrested by Murfreesboro police late Friday after grabbing his wife by the arms and shaking her.

The police report says his wife, Debra Ives, 67, called told police he was “more intoxicated than usual.” She said they began having a verbal argument about something on TV. She said her husband was being aggressive and grabbed her by the arms and said “I’ll show some aggression” and shook her.

Debra Ives said she thought he was going to hurt her.

David Ives confirmed the story when interviewed by police.

David Ives was arrested on a charge of domestic assault and will appear in court on Oct. 19.

He continues to serve as Deputy City Attorney for Murfreesboro.

“David Ives continues to carry out his duties as Deputy City Attorney for the City of Murfreesboro,” spokesman Mike Browning said in a news release.

