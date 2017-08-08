Hume-Fogg High School evacuated due to chemical spill

Emergency crews responded to the school, which is on Broadway. (WSMV)

Students were removed from the school and taken to a nearby church. (WSMV)

Hume-Fogg High School in downtown Nashville was evacuated after a chemical spill Tuesday morning.

Metro Schools officials said hydrochloric acid was accidentally dropped inside of a chemistry lab.

All students and staff members are safe and have been moved to First Baptist Church.

Emergency responders are working to remove the chemical and will perform an air quality test. They are currently using a fan to get the fumes out of the classroom.

Officials estimate the school should be opened within the hour.

One lane of Broadway is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.

