Woman sues after kids taken, phone call denied after arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.

News outlets reported Monday that 34-year-old Tracy Marie Garth filed suit in federal court in April for $2.5 million, centering on the claim that she was held in Williamson County Jail for two weeks without being allowed to make a phone call, following her arrest for traffic violations in Franklin.

The lawsuit claims that after her arrest, Garth's two children were taken to the Franklin Police Department, where one sustained severe burns. The suit also says a division of child services investigator later filed a petition containing false information to put the children in foster care.

The named agencies declined to comment on litigation.

