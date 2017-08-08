Haslam offers reward in fatal shooting of Tennessee toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.

The governor's office said in a news release Monday that the reward is being offered in connection with the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Laylah Washington on June 11.

Authorities said the girl was riding in a car with her mother when she was hit by gunfire from another vehicle. The toddler died at a hospital.

Memphis police are investigating. In a statement, Haslam said he wants "whoever is responsible for this tragic crime to be brought to justice."

Anyone with information about the case should call 901-528-2274.

