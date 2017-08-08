Fort Campbell soldiers deploying to southwest Asia

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.

The Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says in a statement that it will host a farewell ceremony Tuesday for the 400-500 soldiers deploying with the 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The soldiers will serve on a 9-month tour.

The unit is an attack reconnaissance squadron that can support a variety of operations. In Asia, the unit's focus will be to build partner capacity in the Middle East to increase regional self-reliance and improve security.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.