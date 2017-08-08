Fort Campbell soldiers deploying to southwest Asia

British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
Hume-Fogg High School in downtown Nashville is being evacuated due to a Hazmat situation.More >>
School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train. The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.More >>
An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.More >>
A former Democratic Tennessee state senator who pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery faces a lawsuit from the woman who says he assaulted her.More >>
Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.More >>
Four sites in Tennessee have earned recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
