Stopped train causing delays for school buses in Maury County - WSMV Channel 4

Stopped train causing delays for school buses in Spring Hill, Columbia

Posted: Updated:
SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -

School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train.

The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.

Maury County Public Schools says this will affect all Spring Hill schools and some schools in Columbia.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Stopped train causing delays for school buses in Spring Hill, ColumbiaMore>>

  • Special

    Maury County news

    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.