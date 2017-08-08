Back-to-school: Tracking apps can help give parents peace of mind

Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.

Whether it is making sure a child safely makes it to school, a friend's house or after-school practice, there are ways to keeps tabs on a family member by using an app on your phone.

Computer Pros President Joshua Boyd says some of the most popular apps are Zenly, Mama Bear and Life 360.

Zenly is a real-time app that shows you live GPS locations of your child, but it also shows you the battery life level on your child's phone. This app is free.

Another tracking app, Mama Bear, is popular with parents of teens.

"It'll do the location tracking, that sort of thing, but then it will also send you alerts if your child is driving faster than your set speed limit for them," Boyd said.

Boyd said it can also send you alerts if your child is texting while driving. The app is free, but some features are only available on paid plans.

One of the most popular tracking apps is Life 360. Boyd says the app will automatically use a person's phone GPS to see that he or she has reached their destination and can then send a text message saying the person successfully arrived.

Boyd said Life 360 can also detect collisions and help with emergency assistance. Life 360 starts at $4.99 a month.

For more information on any of these apps, click on the links below:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.