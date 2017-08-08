Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartments

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train. The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.More >>
School buses in Spring Hill are being delayed by a stopped train. The train is stopped on Beechcroft Road, causing buses to run at least 30 minutes behind.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a toddler.More >>
An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.More >>
An Alabama woman is suing several Tennessee agencies after her 2016 arrest led to the loss of her children and job as a result of what she says were violations of her civil rights.More >>
A former Democratic Tennessee state senator who pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery faces a lawsuit from the woman who says he assaulted her.More >>
A former Democratic Tennessee state senator who pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery faces a lawsuit from the woman who says he assaulted her.More >>
Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.More >>
Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.More >>
Four sites in Tennessee have earned recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
Four sites in Tennessee have earned recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
British Airways will launch direct flights five days a week between London and Nashville.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.More >>