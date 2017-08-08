Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartments - WSMV Channel 4

Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartments

Posted: Updated:
The carjacking happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The carjacking happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a woman was carjacked at a south Nashville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and was wearing a mask. The second suspect stayed inside a gray SUV during the incident.

The gunmen got away with the victim's Honda Odyssey.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartmentsMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.