Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartment

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
Students are heading back to school, and News 4 is working for you, checking out the top tracking apps that may give many parents peace of mind.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.More >>
Dusan Simic, 37, is facing several charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest.More >>
Dusan Simic, 37, is facing several charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars are looking to rebound after their first loss in the Southeast Regionals.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars are looking to rebound after their first loss in the Southeast Regionals.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
The CEO of the Music City Center is receiving an even bigger raise than a consultant recommended.More >>
The CEO of the Music City Center is receiving an even bigger raise than a consultant recommended.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.More >>
A teenager who went for a swim at a Melbourne beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.More >>
A teenager who went for a swim at a Melbourne beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.More >>
Hackers using the name "Mr. Smith" posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files online Monday, and demanded that HBO pay a ransom of several million dollars to prevent further such releases.More >>
Hackers using the name "Mr. Smith" posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files online Monday, and demanded that HBO pay a ransom of several million dollars to prevent further such releases.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.More >>
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.More >>
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.More >>