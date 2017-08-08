Woman carjacked at gunpoint at south Nashville apartment

Police say a woman was carjacked at a south Nashville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The crime happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Patricia Drive just after 5 a.m.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and was wearing a mask. The second suspect stayed inside a gray SUV during the incident.

The gunmen got away with the victim's Honda Odyssey.

