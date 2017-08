A Titans fan accepted an intimidating challenge at Titans training camp on Monday.

The team randomly pulled a man from the crowd and challenged him to kick a field goal.

When the pressure was on, season ticket holder Chris Randgaard did not disappoint!

Check out the video below to see what happened.

Tonight, we pulled #Titans Season Ticket Member Chris Randgaard from the crowd & challenged him to hit a FG.



The result... #TitanUp ?? pic.twitter.com/MjQqTFhiZv — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 8, 2017

