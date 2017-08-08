Man accused of robbing women in south Nashville parking lot arrested

A man has been arrested after allegedly preying on women in the same parking lot in south Nashville.

Dusan Simic, 37, is facing several charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest.

The first incident happened on July 20. Police claim Simic followed a woman to her car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Nolensville Pike.

The victim claimed Simic threatened to spray her with pepper spray if she didn't hand over her keys. The victim said she threw her car keys across the lot, which is when Simic sprayed her.

After that, he allegedly dragged her out of her car, grabbed the car keys and drove away.

On July 30, Simic allegedly struck again in the same place. The victim in this incident said she was getting her son out of her car when she saw Simic approach her from behind.

She said she couldn't understand what Simic was saying but that he was pointing his hand underneath a white towel, making her believe he had a gun. He allegedly grabbed her purse, ran to his car and drove off.

On Aug. 2, a police officer stopped Simic in a stolen car, which is when he allegedly tried running off on foot but was later apprehended.

Police said they found a semi-automatic handgun in the trunk. Simic was charged with felon in possession of a handgun because of a previous conviction.

Simic is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

