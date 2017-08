The Goodlettsville All-Stars are looking to rebound after their first loss in the Southeast Regionals.

The team fell to North Carolina 4-2 on Monday night in the semifinals.

The team will now face Georgia in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

If they will, they'll head to the championship game and a trip to the Little League World Series.

