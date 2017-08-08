Residents in popular Nashville neighborhoods pushing for permit parking

Around Nashville, more and more residential streets are becoming off limits for public parking. (WSMV)

Whether you live on a busy road or want to visit an up-and-coming spot, parking comes at a premium.

If it's a public street and there's not a city-issued sign that says "no parking" or "permit parking only," that space is free and open to the public.

However, around Nashville, more and more residential streets are becoming off limits for public parking.

Germantown is one of the hottest spots in Nashville, with popular restaurants and businesses all around, but one block on Taylor Street remains empty. It's the only block in the area that requires a permit for street parking.

Across town in Edgehill Village, similar signs went up about two years ago.

"Ever since the signs have gone up, it has opened up parking for residents," said Ben Tran, with the Edgehill Village Neighborhood Association.

Tran led the push for residential parking permits. He said more than 90 percent of his neighbors supported the plan.

"It was increasingly bad where you couldn't park in the vicinity of your own home and that was what was becoming an issue," Tran said.

Edgehill Village still allows non-permit holders to park on the street for two hours. Some neighbors have tried to combat the problem by putting cones in front of their house, which is illegal. Others have just resorted to parking on their lawn.

"It's a relief so we don't have to worry about driving several blocks away and then coming back," said Edgehill resident Xuewen Gong.

Back in Germantown, one resident didn't want to go on camera but said he is circulating a petition to require permits for his block.

He said he's getting positive feedback, especially from those who don't have anywhere to park other than the street.

"I still believe that curb parking should be public parking, but in this sense, it prioritizes for the residents who live here," Tran said.

The city charges $10 per year for residential parking permits.

Permit or not though, parking in front of someone's driveway will get you towed.

