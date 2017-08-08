Governor, mayor to make 'significant' economic development announcement

Gov. Bill Haslam and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry are expected to make a major economic development announcement on Tuesday.

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the morning in the old Supreme Court chamber at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Details surrounding this "significant" announcement are still being kept very quiet.

Barry returned to work Monday just days after losing her only child, 22-year-old Max, to a drug overdose.

On Monday, she spoke publicly for the first time since his death, thanking the community for their support.

"Max will continue to inspire me and Bruce for the rest of our lives. Our hearts will always be sad and empty because we can never replace our child," Barry said.

Barry said her son's death should be a message to anyone who sees someone struggling with addiction.

