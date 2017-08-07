Mother wants answers after son gets off at wrong bus stop

A 5-year-old boy has been found after he got off at the wrong bus stop on Monday afternoon.

“We know that out of 480 students that a mistake was made with two students. It’s absolutely unacceptable,” said Bianca Jones, principal at Rocketship Education.

One of those students got on a bus he wasn’t supposed to be on. That child was found.

The other, a 5-year-old boy, was allowed to get off at the wrong bus stop. His mother said she was frantic when she could not find him.

“I was thinking about flipping everything over in that school, honestly,” the mother said. “My son is missing.

“I was like, ‘Was he here today?’ That was my main focus,” the woman added.

The mother said luckily her son recognized a family member’s home in the area and went there.

Jones said the school is following up with the bus company to find out what happened.

“A mistake was made,” she said. “Our normal procedure has students checked off on a roster upon entering the bus, then released with a parent. We are following up with the bus company to see where the mistake was made.”

Although there are policies in place, the boy’s mother said they need to follow them more closely.

“Transportation for kids, especially with kindergarteners, if the kid is under 6 or 7, needs to be monitored. If no one is at the bus stop, you need to wait and call a parent,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.