Internal documents criticize handling of Gatlinburg wildfires

The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.

One document raises the question whether the loss of life would have been reduced if evacuations were in place as a “monster” moved toward Gatlinburg.

An open records request revealed multiple "after-action reports" in which employees and officials offered observations and suggestions on the wildfire response.

"Do you think the loss of life would have been reduced if evacuation plans were in place and evacuations were ordered when Park declared a monster was heading to Gatlinburg?" wrote one employee in assessment.

The I-Team is still trying to verify if that employee was referring to a forestry or local evacuation plan.

Dave Walters, head of the policy, planning and budget unit, submitted a multi-page report on topics ranging from planning to operations.

"By far the largest safety concern was the lack of communications on the fire line," the assessment read.

Later in the same report, it was noted that staffers had a "lack of fire experience...especially in key positions." Another criticism pointed to "a lack of maps caused a delay in fire suppression."

Based on last year's response, leaders also made recommendations for future "complex" incidents.

Those suggestions included hiring staff earlier in the season to ensure training has been completed. Memos also stated employees should not work more than 21 days straight.

"One or more employee claimed to work several weeks without a day off; and it showed," the document read.

Division officials also took the opportunity to submit their impressions of the response.

The Division of Forestry falls under the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Spokeswoman Corinne Gould issued this statement:

"As you know, the 2016 fire season lasted several months, and was an unprecedented year for fires. Our record shows that TDA has a strong and consistent history of successful wild land firefighting and has proven capable of protecting life and property, while coordinating with multiple agencies in multiple locations and dangerous conditions statewide.....We are continuously working to improve. This year is no different than any other in that respect. We take our responsibilities to serve the citizens of Tennessee very seriously and will continue to seek the best ways to do that. Every fire fought adds to our knowledge base and ability to improve."

