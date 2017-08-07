Grant helps fund growth of career and technical classes

The News 4 I-Team has uncovered internal state records that criticize the response from the state Forestry Division following the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.
The demand for skilled workers in Middle Tennessee has grown so much that Gov. Bill Haslam awarded $15 million in grants to help schools prepare students for these careers.
School's back in session and Metro Schools is looking to address concerns of lead levels in the water.
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.
Nashville and much of Middle Tennessee are getting ready for what scientists call a celestial coincidence.
An elderly man and woman drowned in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
At Metro fleet, there are dozens of police cars sitting and waiting for repairs. In July, News 4 filed an open records request. We found that out of Metro's 826 police cars, 100 of them are out of service.
Music City Central, MTA's downtown transit station, was briefly evacuated Monday morning. Police said they received reports of a suspicious package.
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.
A couple and their young child are recovering from severe burns after their Antioch apartment went up in flames overnight. Worst of all, the couple's toddler didn't make it out alive.
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.
Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they got into a wreck on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Briley Parkway.
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.
The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.
Music City Central, MTA's downtown transit station, was briefly evacuated Monday morning. Police said they received reports of a suspicious package.
Police are looking for the man who robbed the Sonic on Charlotte Pike overnight. The suspect walked in through an open back door and held the manager at gunpoint.
A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.
