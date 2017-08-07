TWRA: Man, woman drown in DeKalb County

An elderly man and woman drowned in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

According to the TWRA, the two were at a boat ramp at Floating Mill Park at Center Hill Lake. They were trying to unload their boat when they somehow ended up in the water.

It's unclear at this time how the couple ended up in the water.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.