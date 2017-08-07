THP: Elderly couple drowns at Center Hill Lake

An elderly Knoxville couple drowned in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the Floating Mill campground at Center Hill Lake.

When officers arrived, they noticed the top of a white pickup truck in the water. A boat was attached to the vehicle and floating in the water.

A man and woman were found floating in the lake. They were identified as Lendon Welch, 84, and Charlotte Welch, 83.

When the pickup truck was pulled from the truck, its transmission was in the reverse position and the emergency brake had been partially applied.

