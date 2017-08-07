Music City Central reopens following brief evacuation

Music City Central, MTA's downtown transit station, was briefly evacuated Monday morning.

Police said they received reports of a suspicious package.

MTA officials said the station was evacuated as a precaution to assess the situation. The incident was resolved and normal service was resumed.

MTA said the incident is still under investigation.

