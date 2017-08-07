Music City Central reopened following brief evacuation

Music City Central, MTA's downtown transit station, was briefly evacuated Monday morning.

Police said they received reports of a suspicious package.

Metro dispatch could not release any information about why the evacuation was canceled.

News 4's photographer at the scene said people have been returning to the building, and police officers have left the scene.

