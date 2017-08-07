Thousands of Midstate students head back to school

Thousands of students in several counties across Middle Tennessee are heading back to school on Monday.

This includes schools in Davidson, Montgomery, Sumner, Rutherford, Macon, Pickett and White counties.

In Nashville, there will be about 88,000 kids going back to school. About 40,000 of them will be on buses.

Police will be out watching for drivers passing school buses and for speeders in school zones.

Just a reminder: All school zones have a 20 MPH speed limit, unless there is a sign that says otherwise. If drivers are caught speeding in a school zone, they could be slapped with a speeding ticket, and possibly a reckless driving ticket. A ticket for speeding in a school zone could set you back nearly $270.

Not stopping for a stopped school bus can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Police also want to remind drivers to yield to children in crosswalks.

A school crossing guard supervisor for Metro Nashville Public Schools said her biggest concern ahead of the first day of school is that people won't realize the school zone has started and won't slow down.

"These are our children, grandchildren, and they're the most important things in the world. They may not be your kids, but they are someone's children, so just be really careful," said Michelle Mertz.

Safety in schools is also a priority, as it always is.

A school resource officer for Metro Schools said he wants to send the message to all students that it's extremely important to report anything that is suspicious.

"We want to get with them and change the mindset, as far as I don't want to snitch on them. No, you're not snitching, you're keeping yourself safe, you're keeping your teachers safe, you're keeping your friends safe, and you're keeping your parents safe," said School Resource Officer Mark Bennett.

The roughly 32,500 students in Montgomery County will report for a half day on Monday. Their first full day is Wednesday.

All Metro students will have their first full day Monday, with the exception of John Overton High School. Construction delays for a $40 million renovation project have prompted officials there to delay classes until Wednesday.

