Police looking for gunman who robbed Sonic in west Nashville

The robbery happened at the Sonic on Charlotte Pike. (WSMV) The robbery happened at the Sonic on Charlotte Pike. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the man who robbed the Sonic on Charlotte Avenue overnight.

The suspect walked in through an open back door and held the manager at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect used his handgun to force two other employees to hand over cash.

The gunman then ran off, possibly to a getaway car.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket and a mask.

