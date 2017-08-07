Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments

Students in several counties across Middle Tennessee are heading back to school on Monday.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry has penned a letter to the city of Nashville, expressing her thanks to everyone for showing their support after the death of her son.More >>
Austin Peay University's new board of trustees has dismissed a complaint of gender discrimination in hiring.More >>
A Tennessee sheriff's deputy has been given a national award after he was credited with saving the life of a child who was choking at school.More >>
Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they got into a wreck on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Briley Parkway.More >>
One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Antioch early Monday morning.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed the Sonic on Charlotte Pike overnight. The suspect walked in through an open back door and held the manager at gunpoint.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.More >>
Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m. One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.More >>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >>
Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they got into a wreck on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Briley Parkway.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.More >>
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.More >>
One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Antioch early Monday morning.More >>
A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.More >>
A fan at a professional baseball game in northern Nevada was hurt during an on-field promotional event involving "sumo wrestling" suits.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m. One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.More >>
Plenty of factors can motivate charitable giving: Moral obligation, religious tithing, a desire to improve the world or leave a legacy.More >>
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
