Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments

Officials say a child was killed in the fire at the Stone Ridge Apartments. (WSMV)

A mother and father and their child were transported to the hospital. (WSMV)

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. (WSMV)

A child was killed and several others were injured in a fire in Antioch on Monday morning.

The victims were inside one of the lower units of the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row.

A mother, a father and a child were able to escape the flames, but a toddler died inside the apartment.

The parents and the child who survived were all transported to the hospital.

The fire spread to two or three other apartments.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Piccadilly Row is shut down in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.