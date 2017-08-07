Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments - WSMV Channel 4

Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A child was killed and several others were injured in a fire in Antioch on Monday morning.

The victims were inside one of the lower units of the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row.

A mother, a father and a child were able to escape the flames, but a toddler died inside the apartment.

The parents and the child who survived were all transported to the hospital.

The fire spread to two or three other apartments.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Piccadilly Row is shut down in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

