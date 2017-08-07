Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments

Several people were injured in the fire at the Stone Ridge Apartments. (WSMV)

At least two people have been transported to the hospital. (WSMV)

A child was killed and several others were injured in a fire in Antioch on Monday morning.

The victims were inside one of the lower units of the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row.

A mother, a father and a child were able to escape, but a toddler died inside the apartment.

The parents and the child who survived are all receiving treatment for their injuries.

The fire spread to two or three other apartments.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Piccadilly Row is shut down in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

