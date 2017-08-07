Child killed, 3 others injured in fire at Antioch apartments

Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they got into a wreck on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Briley Parkway.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed the Sonic on Charlotte Pike overnight. The suspect walked in through an open back door and held the manager at gunpoint.
The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.
Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m. One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.
Metro schools are making sure its students know when and where to be for bus pickup and drop-off on the first day of school. Students who live at least 1.25 miles (1.5 for high schools) from their school will be guaranteed bus services. To find out what bus stop to use for your house, visit the Find My Bus website.
A win in court for local environmental groups. A federal judge ordered the TVA to dig up coal ash created by the TVA's Gallatin plant, and move it to a landfill with a liner to protect surrounding waters. The lawsuit was brought by the Tennessee Clean Water Network, and the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association. They claimed the coal ash ponds are a health hazard and a danger to the public.
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Police are on the scene of a shooting on 12th Avenue South near Edgehill.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.
A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.
A fan at a professional baseball game in northern Nevada was hurt during an on-field promotional event involving "sumo wrestling" suits.
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.
In case you haven't heard, it's not safe to look directly at a solar eclipse.
