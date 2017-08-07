2 seriously injured in crash on I-24 in north Nashville

Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they got into a wreck on Interstate 24 West in north Nashville.

According to authorities, the driver lost control of his SUV during heavy rain near the exit for Briley Parkway on Monday morning.

The vehicle then went down a hill and hit a tree.

Officials said the driver was wearing a seat belt, but his passenger was not.

The driver and passenger were both taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Metro police said they are unsure if weather played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

