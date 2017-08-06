Schools face flood challenges in every U.S. State - WSMV Channel 4

Schools face flood challenges in every U.S. State

Posted: Updated:
none none
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.

Over half of the schools built in the last century were not designed for the many weather changes we face. Flooding can cause schools to not be able to provide service to the community, damaged classrooms, and lost educational tools.

It can also lead to high repair costs, forcing the federal government to step in.

The Pew Charitable Trusts and ICF collected data from public schools across the U.S. to determine flood risk scores. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2107 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Victim identified in officer involved shooting

    UPDATE: Victim identified in officer involved shooting

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:17:06 GMT

    The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.

    More >>

    The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.

    More >>

  • Schools face flood challenges in every U.S. State

    Schools face flood challenges in every U.S. State

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-08-07 00:43:02 GMT
    nonenone

    Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.

    More >>

    Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.

    More >>

  • Police: Man with criminal homicide warrant on the run

    Police: Man with criminal homicide warrant on the run

    Sunday, August 6 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-08-06 20:07:12 GMT
    (Credit Clarksville PD)(Credit Clarksville PD)

    The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m.  One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.

    More >>

    The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m.  One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.