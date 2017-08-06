Schools face flood challenges in every U.S. State

Not only are schools a place for learning, but they are often a place for community groups and shelter residents during/after severe storms.

Over half of the schools built in the last century were not designed for the many weather changes we face. Flooding can cause schools to not be able to provide service to the community, damaged classrooms, and lost educational tools.

It can also lead to high repair costs, forcing the federal government to step in.

The Pew Charitable Trusts and ICF collected data from public schools across the U.S. to determine flood risk scores. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2107 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.