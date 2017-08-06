Police: Man with criminal homicide warrant on the run

The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m.

One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter. There is an active criminal homicide warrant on file for Bristol.

He has a lot of tattoos, including two tear drops under his left eye. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they do not know of any vehicle Bristol may have used to escape.

If anyone sees Bristol, Clarksville PD encourages them to call 911. Anyone with useful information can contact Detective Ulrey at 931-648-0656, ext. 5483 or the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477. Alternatively, they can go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

