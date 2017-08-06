Man wanted in Clarksville homicide arrested in Kentucky - WSMV Channel 4

Man wanted in Clarksville homicide arrested in Kentucky

Police say the suspected gunman in a deadly Clarksville shooting was taken into custody Monday evening.

Police say 30-year-old Tony Carl Bristol shot two men at Callee's Too Sports Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bristol reportedly knew both of the victims.

Kenneth Harris, 33, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim, 31-year-old Andrell Harris, was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital with non-critical injuries.

Clarksville Police say Bristol was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday without incident at a residence in Hopkinsville, KY.

Bristol is currently awaiting extradition to Clarksville.

