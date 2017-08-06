Victim identified in officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened on Buckner Ridge Road and Bear Creek Road near Bon Aqua.

The TBI has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed by a Dickson city police officer.

One suspect is still on the run, and another is cooperating with authorities.

The TBI says this started when a Dickson city police officer responded to a report of a stolen Jeep.

Another officer helped pursue the Jeep into Hickman County.

It was at the intersection of Buckner Ridge Road and Bear Creek Road where the two officers caught up with the three suspects in the Jeep.

When the pursuit ended, one suspect got out and ran. One passenger stayed put, and cooperated with officers.

Kyle Andrew Lankford, the driver of the Jeep, tried to run but was pursued by an officer.

The two got into an altercation, where Lankford allegedly pulled out a knife. The Dickson officer then shot once, killing Lankford.

Chris MCray was at home on his front porch as this was taking place.

“We heard a shot, and just all the commotion carrying on, and then cops swarming in,” he said. “Before that, we heard high speed vehicle commotion, because it is really quiet out here. You can hear everything from a mile away. You don't hear vehicles driving that fast out here.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

As with any officer involved shooting, the TBI takes the lead on the investigation.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, we will turn our case file over to the District Attorney General's office for her review. It's important to note we are the fact finders in this case,” said TBI spokesperson Susan Niland.

The TBI’s violent crime response team collected evidence and processed the scene. TBI special agents will continue to interview witnesses, and piece together all information.

“We can't ever determine how long an investigation will take, because it all depends on the facts in the case,” Niland explained

TBI did not release any information about the suspect still on the loose.

