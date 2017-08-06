UPDATE: One dead in police-involved shooting in Bon Aqua

The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.

The incident began with a stolen Jeep in Dickson. One Dickson police officer engaged in pursuit, with a fellow officer joining him later in the chase.

The Jeep is believed to either have stopped or crash once it reached Buckner Ridge Road and Bear Creek Road in Bon Aqua.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bon Aqua, TN.

One person, the driver, got out of the car and fled on foot. Another person in the car cooperated with the police. A third member in the stolen vehicle brandished a knife and was shot and killed by an officer.

Identities of the officers and individuals in the car have not been released.

