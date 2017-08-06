UPDATE: One dead in police-involved shooting in Bon Aqua

The TBI has confirmed that one person was shot and killed by a Dickson County police officer after a car chase led them to Hickman County.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man connected with a double shooting that occurred Sunday at 1:34 a.m. One man in the shooting died from his injuries at Vanderbilt. The other man was transported to Bach with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified Tony Carl Bristol, 30, of Clarksville as the shooter.More >>
Metro schools are making sure its students know when and where to be for bus pickup and drop-off on the first day of school. Students who live at least 1.25 miles (1.5 for high schools) from their school will be guaranteed bus services. To find out what bus stop to use for your house, visit the Find My Bus website.More >>
A win in court for local environmental groups. A federal judge ordered the TVA to dig up coal ash created by the TVA's Gallatin plant, and move it to a landfill with a liner to protect surrounding waters. The lawsuit was brought by the Tennessee Clean Water Network, and the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association. They claimed the coal ash ponds are a health hazard and a danger to the public.More >>
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting on 12th Avenue South near Edgehill.More >>
A joint investigation by TBI Special Agents and the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Angel Scrubbs, 35, of Cheatham County. Scrubbs shot and killed Christopher White, 44, just before midnight on August 4.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released information on a missing child. Nathaniel Brown, 3, of Lafayette, Tennessee has been missing since August 3 when his mother was notified via court order to place Nathaniel in DCS custody.More >>
At Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville, doctors are passing out glasses and spreading the word on how to safely view the eclipse.More >>
At least 200 bags at the Nashville International Airport were soiled after an overflowing toilet leaked through the floor.More >>
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >>
In case you haven't heard, it's not safe to look directly at a solar eclipse.More >>
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship.More >>
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
U.S. regulators on Friday warned a New York fertility doctor to stop marketing an experimental procedure that uses DNA from three people - a mother, a father and an egg donor - to avoid certain genetic diseases.More >>
A joint investigation by TBI Special Agents and the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Angel Scrubbs, 35, of Cheatham County. Scrubbs shot and killed Christopher White, 44, just before midnight on August 4.More >>
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >>
Was it "really disgusting" or "right on the mark"? Those show the range of reactions in New Hampshire to President Donald Trump's characterization of the state as a "drug-infested den".More >>
