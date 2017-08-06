BREAKING: TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Bon Aqu - WSMV Channel 4

BREAKING: TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Bon Aqua

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bon Aqua, TN.

TBI officials confirmed that the shooting occurred on Buckner Ridge Road in Hickman County.

A News 4 crew is headed to the scene. Stay with News 4 for update information on this story.

