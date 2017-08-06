Working 4 You: Find your bus stop before school starts

Metro schools are making sure its students know when and where to be for bus pickup and drop-off on the first day of school.

Students who live at least 1.25 miles (1.5 for high schools) from their school will be guaranteed bus services.

To find out what bus stop to use for your house, visit the Find My Bus website.

MNPS uses Tyler’s Versatrans Routing & Planning, a state-of-the-art computer program to create the most efficient routes for buses.

If you have trouble finding what stop to use, call the Family Information Center at (615) 259-INFO (4636). They can also answer questions about students in Special Education or Pre-K who may need special transportation services.

