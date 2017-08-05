CSX crossing signal appears to malfunction

A well-known, dangerous railroad crossing in Bellevue appears to have a malfunctioning warning signal.

The crossing is just before the intersection of McCrory Road and Highway 70. A viewer submitted video shows the crossing signal working, until suddenly the lights flicker and stop flashing. Seconds later, a train comes into frame, going full speed through the crossing.

Several times throughout the video, the signal's lights appear to stop working.

This McCrory Road crossing has seen several accidents in recent years. Several groups locally are rallying for improved signals at this intersection.

“I think it's a danger for people who don't pay attention, it's a danger for people who do pay attention,” Kevin Holmes. “There's no gate that comes down, telling me not to cross through here. If those lights aren't flashing, it doesn't matter how much I’m paying attention, by the time I realize a train is coming, it has already hit me."

We've reached out to CSX for comment on this story, and to find out just what caused the signal to fail, but have not heard back.

