Motorcyclist dies in accident on Bell road

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike. The police have not released the identity of the motorists involved. Police say the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and passed into the bike lane, hitting the truck as the truck was making a U-turn.More >>
A joint investigation by TBI Special Agents and the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Angel Scrubbs, 35, of Cheatham County. Scrubbs shot and killed Christopher White, 44, just before midnight on August 4.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released information on a missing child. Nathaniel Brown, 3, of Lafayette, Tennessee has been missing since August 3 when his mother was notified via court order to place Nathaniel in DCS custody.More >>
At Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville, doctors are passing out glasses and spreading the word on how to safely view the eclipse.More >>
At least 200 bags at the Nashville International Airport were soiled after an overflowing toilet leaked through the floor.More >>
Authorities in Dickson County and the TBI are investigating a person with a gunshot wound was found in the driveway of a burning home.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Montgomery County.More >>
Classes are delayed two days for students at John Overton High School after construction on a $40 million renovation fell behind.More >>
Two city workers thought something was amiss when they saw five children getting into the back of a U-Haul truck at a gas station.More >>
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >>
A 4-month-old girl was found dead in Oklahoma after she was left inside an SUV for most of the day, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office said.More >>
If you see something, say something. A woman on a Seattle-to-San Jose flight this week took that law enforcement mantra to heart when she spotted a fellow passenger allegedly texting about sexually molesting children, the San Jose police said.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit. Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.More >>
