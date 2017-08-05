Motorcyclist dies in accident on Bell road

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike.

The police have not released the identity of the motorists involved.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and passed into the bike lane, hitting the truck as the truck was making a U-turn. It is unknown at this time if the truck driver sustained any injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival by the NFD paramedics. The fatal team investigators are on the scene.

