Cheatham County woman charged with voluntary manslaughter - WSMV Channel 4

Cheatham County woman charged with voluntary manslaughter

(Credit TBI) (Credit TBI)
A joint investigation by TBI Special Agents and the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Angel Scrubbs, 35, of Cheatham County.

Scrubbs shot and killed Christopher White, 44, just before midnight on August 4.

Scrubbs was White's girlfriend.

She is currently being held in Cheatham County Jail without bond.

