TBI sends out missing child alert

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released information on a missing child.

Nathaniel Brown, 3, of Lafayette, Tennessee has been missing since August 3 when his mother was notified via court order to place Nathaniel in Department of Children's Services' custody.

Authorities believe Nathaniel and his mother may be in a silver 2013 Kia Forte with TN tag T9686S.

It is unknown at this time what direction they are heading or what they are wearing.

