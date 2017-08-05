TBI sends out missing child alert - WSMV Channel 4

TBI sends out missing child alert

LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released information on a missing child. 

Nathaniel Brown, 3, of Lafayette, Tennessee has been missing since August 3 when his mother was notified via court order to place Nathaniel in Department of Children's Services' custody.

Authorities believe Nathaniel and his mother may be in a silver 2013 Kia Forte with TN tag T9686S. 

It is unknown at this time what direction they are heading or what they are wearing.

