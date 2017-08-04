Person found shot in driveway of burning home

The incident happened in the scene in the 1000 block of Big Bartons Creek Road. (WSMV)

Officials said the house was a total loss due to the fire. (WSMV)

Authorities in Dickson County and the TBI are investigating a person with a gunshot wound was found in the driveway of a burning home.

When the TBI arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Big Bartons Creek Road, the home was already burned down.

A person suffering from a gunshot wound was located in the driveway. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital by helicopter. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or criminal in nature.

