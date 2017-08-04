Person found shot in driveway of burning home - WSMV Channel 4

Person found shot in driveway of burning home

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities in Dickson County and the TBI are investigating a person with a gunshot wound was found in the driveway of a burning home.

When the TBI arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Big Bartons Creek Road, the home was already burned down.

A person suffering from a gunshot wound was located in the driveway. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital by helicopter. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or criminal in nature.

Officials said the house is a total loss due to the fire.

