Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Montgomery County

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision in Montgomery County on Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the 500 block of Salem Road around 6 p.m.

Michael Dollahite was allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop on his 2001 Yamaha R6 when he hit crossed the double lines and hit a 2017 Ford Fusion in the opposite lanes.

According to THP, the deputy who initiated the stop was not pursuing Dollahite.

Dollahite was ejected from his motorcycle and hit the windshield of the other car.

The driver of the Fusion, 51-year-old Linda Waller of Clarksville, was injured.

