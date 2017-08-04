At least 1 dead in Montgomery County crash - WSMV Channel 4

At least 1 dead in Montgomery County crash

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Montgomery County.

According to THP, the crash happened near the intersection of Ferry Road and Salem Road in Clarksville Friday night.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.