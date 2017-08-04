Sevier Co. Emergency Management director to resign

Classes are delayed two days for students at John Overton High School after construction on a $40 million renovation fell behind.More >>
The man who was in charge of Sevier County’s emergency management during the fatal Gatlinburg wildfires is stepping down.More >>
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit. Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.More >>
Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.More >>
Metro police believe drag racing may be to blame for the death of an 87-year-old man in south Nashville on Monday night.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
Metro Schools is trying to fill a need as the school year begins on Monday. The district still needs about 40 more crossing guards to control traffic around the schools.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department said one man was rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Friday.More >>
A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
Officials are responding to a high-angle rescue on Centennial Boulevard in west Nashville.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.More >>
